The son of a Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement Officer who died in the line of duty has been chosen as a recipient of the Gerald F. Healy Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation Scholarship.

Hayden Cammack, of Frankfort, is the son of Jason Cammack, who died on April 23, 2000. Hayden was awarded $5,000 by the scholarship committee.

“The goal of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation has always been to honor and help the officers of this state,” said KLEMF Scholarship Committee Chairman Drexel Neal. “I cannot think of a better way to honor the fallen heroes of the past and our officers of today than to help educate their survivors, their comrades and their dependents for a better future.”

Applications for the Healy scholarships are due annually in March, and are reviewed by the KLEMF Board of Directors.

