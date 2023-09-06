The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is accepting entries for the 2023 edition of its popular Adopt-A-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-A-Highway: Can it, Kentucky!

“Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and environmental impacts,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The poster contest is a great way to encourage young Kentuckians to take pride in our state while encouraging everyone to do their part to keep Kentucky beautiful.”

KYTC

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription