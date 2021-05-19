051921.CDS-ChemistryAward_submitted.jpg

A team of Capital Day School eighth graders, from left, Jimmy Webb, Joey Webb and Ethne Fleming, was named the Kentucky state winner in the You Be the Chemist Challenge competition. Pictured with the team is their science teacher, Marzi Adi. The competition is hosted by the Chemical Educational Foundation (CEF), and teams of fifth- through eighth-grade students explore chemistry concepts and the role of those concepts in their community. A total of 10,000 students from 266 schools competed in the challenge this year. (Photo submitted)

