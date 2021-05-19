Four Capital Day students placed in the Frankfort Elks Lodge No. 530 Americanism essay contest.

Fifth graders Audrey Bannister and Ella Brown, sixth grader Amelia Williamson and eighth grader Joey Webb all placed in the local lodge contest, and Audrey Bannister went on to place second overall in the state.

