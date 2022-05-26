Alyssa Beasler became interested in teaching as a child when she helped her mother with her Sunday school class.

That interest became a career, and on Wednesday Baesler received the Gene and John Ed McConnell Foundation’s Extra Mile Award.

As the recipient of the 2022 Extra Mile Award, Baesler received a check for $15,000.

Baesler is a primary Montessori teacher at Capital Day School, teaching Pre-K and kindergarten.

“I knew I wanted to work with kids as soon as I was old enough to help my mom in her Sunday school classroom,” Baesler wrote in her application. “She taught 4 and 5 year olds, and I would always much rather help with them than go to my own class.

“I always looked forward to helping with Vacation Bible School during the summers.

052822.McConnell Award-Baesler_ly.JPG

Terry Johnson, left, and Alyssa Baesler share a laugh after Johnson presented the Gene and John Ed McConell Foundation's Extra Mile Award to Beasler Wednesday at Capital Day School. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“When I was 16 I began working at the Frankfort Montessori School after school and during the summers. I learned that I had a natural ability to empathize with children and found personal satisfaction in being able to reach children that other adults couldn’t reach.”

Baesler has been in education for 15 years, and she’s been in her current position for seven years.

A 2006 graduate of Northern Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Baesler became a MACTE (Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education) certified teacher in 2015.

“My philosophy of teaching is to expose the students to as many concepts, ideas, cultures and books as possible, while using those as mechanisms to teach not just regular curriculum,” Baesler wrote, “but also to teach inclusivity, acceptance and tolerance, the difference between fair and equal and the social and emotional skills that are imperative for a kindergartener to develop in order to grow up to be a healthy adult.”

The McConnell Foundation’s Extra Mile Award is available to all kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in Frankfort and Franklin County schools ­— public, private, parochial and vocational.

John Ed McConnell’s wife, Gene, was a teacher, and McConnell recognized the work teachers put into helping their students.

The award has been given each year since 2000.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription