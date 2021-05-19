052021.CDS-Fleming-Caudle_submitted.jpg

Capital Day School eighth grader Ethne Fleming, right, was named a finalist in the KET Young Writers Middle School Poetry Contest for her poem “no one knows.” With Fleming is her English teacher Amanda Caudle. (Photo submitted)

