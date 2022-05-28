Tessa Harris, a computer technician, speaks to fifth graders at Peaks Mill's Career Café last week. The program allowed fifth graders at the school to learn about different professions. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
For 11 weeks, Peaks Mill Elementary School fifth graders got to learn about professions that interested them.
They also were exposed to some they hadn't thought about.
Peaks Mill guidance counselor Grace Doyle organized the school’s Career Café, a program that lasted the last 11 weeks of the school year.
“All fifth graders filled out information sheets,” Doyle said. Using the responses from the students, Doyle invited people from the community to talk about the careers that received the highest amount of interest on the students.
One day a week, usually on Thursday, a group of 20 fifth graders would eat lunch in the library while listening to a guest speaker. The students also had the opportunity to ask questions.
“The fifth graders heard three speakers,” Doyle said. “Two of them were about topics they were interested in, and the third was a freebie.
“I thought if they went to hear about something they weren’t interested in, it might become an interest.”
From the information received from the students, some of the most popular topics were technology, tourism, and math and science.
“Some of them were parent volunteers,” Doyle said about the speakers, “and some were people in the community who hold positions in those fields.”
Doyle said there have been discussions to expand career information to students.
“We’ve talked about doing an east side and west side career day,” she said. “All three east side (elementary) schools could come together for it, and they would do it on the west side as well.”
