082022.Seth Carr_submitted.jpeg

Seth Carr, who graduated from Franklin County in May, holds the trophy he received for winning the Kentucky FFA state tractor driving contest. (Photo submitted)

Seth Carr, a 2022 graduate of Franklin County High School, recently won the Kentucky FFA state tractor driving contest.

During the school year, Carr won the regional FFA tractor driving contest in Lexington to advance to the state contest, which was held in Hardinsburg at the KY FFA Leadership Training Center.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription