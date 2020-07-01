Kiah Celeste

Artist Kiah Celeste will give a talk at the Grand Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9. (Photo submitted)

Kiah Celeste, who was awarded Josephine Sculpture Park’s artist residency, will give a talk at the Grand Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9.

Admission for the event is free and Celeste, a multidisciplinary artist who was born and raised in Brooklyn and currently resides in Louisville, will present two bodies of work.

The first is an ongoing conceptual project titled “Mesh And Flesh” which focuses on the corruption of the medical industry, specifically medical devices and even more specifically medical devices designed for women. Additionally, this project exposes how medical practices have oppressed Black women historically to the present.   

The second part of the talk will focus on Kiah’s ongoing series born in October 2019, “I Find This Stable,” which her piece at JSP will be included in. This series uses exclusively recycled and repurposed materials to build sculptures, which are composed of objects interdependent through balance, weight, tension, color, composition of material and texture.

