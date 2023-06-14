In a major windfall for local government and non-profit organizations, on Tuesday afternoon Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Gex Williams and Rep. Derrick Graham presented just over $2.7 million in funds to local officials for major projects across the community, including a major increase in the state’s fee in lieu of payment for state properties located in Frankfort.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson spoke in the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday after the city was given nearly $850,000 for the city from state funds. Governor Andy Beshear holds the ceremonial check. (Anna Latek | State Journal) 

Speaking on the role Frankfort plays in the state outside of just being the capital, Beshear said “Y’all make people feel welcome no matter where they come from. Whether it is a family moving into town - like mine did, almost four years ago - to the kids ready to make new friends and start at new schools, or the company leaders deciding that Kentucky is the right place for his or her business, it doesn’t take them long to figure out the answer is absolutely ‘yes’.

Franklin County Judge/Executive Michael Mueller offers his thanks on behalf of the Fiscal Court at Tuesday's ceremony. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Frankfort's own Rep. Derrick Graham (left) thanks Gov. Beshear for recognizing Frankfort and Franklin County at Tuesday's ceremony. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
From left: Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Rep. Derrick Graham, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Sen. Gex Williams, Gov. Andy Beshear, and Judge/Executive Michael Mueller pose for a photo honoring the $150,000 awarded for improvements to East Frankfort Park. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Melanie VanHouten

Melanie VanHouten, founder and Executive Director of Josephine Sculpture Park thanks the governor and legislators for their donations to local nonprofits, including the sculpture park, as Senator Gex Williams looks on. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

