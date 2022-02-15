One common theme at Monday’s city commission work session was the importance of Kentucky State University to the Frankfort community.
Penny Peavler, strategic initiatives consultant, presented a draft resolution in support of the university. City leaders will consider its passage at the Feb. 28 voting meeting.
“The conversation that many of you discussed is around how we can offer support for the institution as it goes through the General Assembly process for shoring up its budget and looking at how the university will be funded going forward as it looks to hire a new leader and, of course, Mayor Pro Tem Waldridge is a part of that strategic planning community,” she said, adding that Frankfort is fortunate to have an Historically Black College and University (HBCU) land grant institution in the city.
During the discussion, Peavler pointed to a study conducted by Hanover Research a few years ago that concluded that the K-State has an economic impact of more than $130 million on the Bluegrass region, which includes 16 counties.
Spending on salaries and other support brings in $48 million in labor income and the university provides 1,037 jobs.
Per the report, the overall annual demand side economic impact of K-State is over $100 million, she stated.
“In other words, for every dollar of spending by Kentucky State students in the Bluegrass region there’s an additional impact of 83 cents on the local economy or the equivalent of $1.83, according to the Hanover report,” Peavler said.
The data shows that spending generates $37.4 million in labor income plus 890 jobs. Over the last decade, school alumni add an estimated $30 million per year to Kentucky’s economy.
Peavler said the resolution is to acknowledge the commitments and the investments that Kentucky State makes and how it impacts our community.
“Think about those numbers as you read through and what it has meant for this community over its many, many years of existence. The request before you is to simply, as a body, resolve to offer your support to the institution,” she added.
According to the most recent comprehensive economic impact analysis of KSU shared in the draft resolution, graduates over the past decade earned an estimated $27.7 million more than they would without an education.
Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, a KSU graduate and a community representative on the K-State presidential search committee, agreed with Peavler.
“I do appreciate us as a board supporting Kentucky State University. The numbers that you just shared are great,” Waldridge stated.
“I think some of the greater things that Kentucky State brings besides economic and budget and money is that education that is there for every single person. It is a diverse, inclusive university. It is a university that helps our students here in Frankfort get an education in their hometown and go in to learn and out to serve.”
Waldridge stressed the need for both local leaders and residents to reach out to legislators to let them know that they personally support K-State.
In July, KSU was found to be in financial trouble, and the school has asked for $23 million from the legislature. House Bill 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville) would provide the funds for the current fiscal year.
HB 250 would require the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) to create and oversee a management improvement plan for Kentucky State. It would also identify plan requirements and require the CPE and KSU to make various reports on the plan to the Legislative Research Commission. The bill would require the CPE to make recommendations for repayment as well as require the CPE to provide annual reports on the status of the KSU loan and create the KSU loan repayment trust fund.
On Tuesday the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, which includes Tipton, approved the $23 million bailout in a 23-1 vote. The legislation will now move to the House floor.
“We may not all agree on how (KSU) got to where it is, but we can all agree that it needs to stay in this community,” Waldridge explained. “It needs to stay Kentucky State University. It needs to stay a Historically Black College. It needs to stay as the pillar for our community, for the state of Kentucky and for education around us and in America.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson echoed Waldrige’s sentiments and said he couldn’t add anything more.
The draft resolution, which has yet to be approved by city leaders, commends the CPE and K-State interim president Clara Stamps “for oversight in implementing financial controls” and calls upon the General Assembly to include full funding for the university in its final budget bill.
When city leaders were discussing new business, Waldridge suggested adding a line item to the upcoming fiscal year budget to aid in improving relations between the city and the university.
She proposed a $25,000 line item as a starting point and said that funding would be used to form a partnership between the city and KSU in order to host student and community events.
“If we put a line item on our budget of town and gown every dollar goes toward us interacting, engaging, embracing Kentucky State University and it could grow over time but I think it would at least start us in the right direction of saying we have a budget and we want to do something about it,” Waldridge added, stressing that city commission needs to be purposeful in its message that Kentucky State is important to the community.
“I think this would be a good opportunity to allow City Manager (Laura) Hagg to look at how we can fit that in as a line item in our budget,” she stated.
In other business, the commission:
• Unanimously approved the purchase of sealed lower bearings from Guthrie Sales and Services for screw pumps for the sewer department's Wastewater Treatment Plant. The total cost is $44,946.
• OK'd in a 5-0 vote annual joint funding for the sewer department and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to maintain a gauging station. The city contributed $3,000 and USGS funded $1,300.
