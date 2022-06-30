A few months after the boiler at Kentucky State University’s indoor pool at the Exum Center went on the fritz, the Frankfort City Commission decided to take matters into their own hands by dedicating up to $30,000 to fund an architectural/engineering assessment and report for the pool, which is the only current indoor option for local residents.
The assessment will deduce what it will take to get the pool back up and running so it can be used by the community and local school systems as well. It will also help determine whether building an indoor pool facility later on will be a viable option.
According to the resolution, the city will provide up to $30,000 for the cost of the assessment in the form of a donation to the Kentucky State University Foundation.
The city, in the form of a letter, informed KSU that the money is restricted for the purpose of paying the bill for the architect/engineer consultant to evaluate the needed repairs on the pool. The university will be required to reimburse any unexpended funds above the cost of the assessment to the city.
However, at Monday’s meeting city leaders were informed by City Manager Laura Hagg that although university officials agreed to the terms of the resolution they would not sign a statement to that effect.
“Before we even brought the resolution to you we sent the resolution and the documents to Kentucky State University to review and approve and they were fine with it. They made some changes. So we only brought to you what was approved by them,” Hagg said.
“So this was a surprise that they came back and they did not want to sign the resolution.”
Instead, K-State has asked the city to submit a letter with the check explaining that the funds are restricted in accordance with the terms of the resolution. The university was provided with a copy of the resolution prior to its passage at the April 25 city commission meeting and did not identify this problem at the time.
Before any discussion took place Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge made a motion to table the matter. It was eventually seconded by Commissioner Leesa Unger.
“We sent a letter hoping for a signature for them to solidify a partnership that was returned to us with no signature and we are now approving this resolution with no signature from Kentucky State,” Waldridge told the board.
“I believe in a partnership that two entities should be signing,” she explained, suggesting that the city could possibly do a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with K-State in order to get a signature from a representative of the university for the partnership.
Waldridge stressed that the city has been longing for a partnership with KSU and it’s not that she doesn’t want to “put the money out there,” adding that she has been pushing for it and is still supportive of the idea.
“But, if you went to a bank and asked for $100,000 and said you didn’t want to sign they’re not going to give it to you, right?
“We just want to say this is a partnership. We’re going to give you $30,000 to put in an account over in the foundation and it should only go toward that entity, that item of the feasibility study for Exum indoor swimming pool and I would like a Kentucky State signature to solidify that partnership between KSU and the city before we move forward with this,” Waldridge stated.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked whether City Solicitor Laura Ross thought the university would sign an MOU.
In previous conversations with K-State, Ross said the college raised the possibility of doing an MOU and she told them that would be fine.
“They are the ones with the specific legal requirements related to the university and how it has to transact business. I asked if their legal counsel could draft an MOU and I think that is the most appropriate course of action to make sure we get in the terms that they actually need,” the solicitor added, saying she’d be happy to work with them on that.
Waldridge said that she too had spoken to KSU General Counsel Lisa Lang about the resolution and told her she planned to bring up the issue at Monday’s meeting.
“We’re not asking them for anything. We’re actually giving and we’re wanting to do more and be supportive of Kentucky State,” the commissioner remarked.
“A lot of times when we’ve worked with Kentucky State it has fallen off to where they haven’t partnered or something has gone wrong or we’ve changed leadership or what have you. And I think this is the first step forward in saying we want to partner and we want to do this and they do need to work on an MOU with you [Ross] and what language that is.”
Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen added that the situation is “very frustrating” considering all of the time that has been lost in the back-and-forth with the institution without any progress.
“We have swimmers who are going to other cities to use their facilities and it’s been going on for months and we have nothing to show for it,” she commented.
Waldridge pointed out that the feasibility study wouldn’t start in a week or even a month, saying it will take at least a year from the time of the study through completion of the work that will be needed to be done.
“I can’t continue to give Kentucky State excuses and continue to work without partnership because that’s who I am,” Waldridge added. “I understand it’s a piece of paper … but we have to hold them accountable and hold ourselves accountable and to me that’s what a partnership is.”
Hagg said the earliest the resolution would be brought back before the board is July 25 voting session.
