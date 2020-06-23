KWC logo

Madeline Clements, a graduate of Franklin County, has been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must attain a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.

