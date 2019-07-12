As funeral services are held for a Franklin County teacher, family and friends continue to show support for his loved ones.
Former students of Adam Hyatt have organized book signings throughout the week for others to write notes to Hyatt's family. Many of the notes share stories of how Hyatt impacted their lives.
Franklin County High School graduate Rebecca Fogg brought the book to Elkhorn Middle School on Wednesday so that people could have a chance to write in it. She said she had written notes for others who are not currently in Frankfort.
Hyatt was the father of two children and the husband of Kari Hyatt, a teacher at Collins Lane Elementary. He died Sunday in a three-car accident on Interstate 75 in southern Kentucky.
Social media brought the book into a reality, as another former student of Hyatt's, Barrett Sanderson, created a Facebook group on Sunday to spread awareness of the book. As of Friday, the group had more than 670 members.
A Facebook fundraiser for the Hyatt family continued to grow throughout the week. As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser had netted more than $15,000, which was more than 75% of the $20,000 goal. Another fund, named the Hyatt Memorial Fund, was created at Traditional Bank. To send a donation via mail, send checks to McNamara and Jones c/o Hyatt Memorial Fund, 315 High St. Frankfort, KY 40601.
A co-worker of Hyatt's, FCHS boys basketball coach Tony Wise, said their paths crossed through various students they taught and because of Hyatt's love of basketball. Wise said that Hyatt played in the school's annual student-faculty basketball game for years despite never scoring a point and Wise teased him about it. Hyatt also ran the PA system for the basketball team from time to time.
Hyatt was adamant about supporting all of his students, Wise said. He attended many events outside of school like sports contests and school plays. Caring about a "kid" is different than caring about a "student," Wise said. Hyatt took the time to learn about his kids' backgrounds and lives outside of school.
"He was the epitome of a teacher," Wise said.
As for the community at Franklin County High School, Wise said everyone is taking their own time to grieve and process. Wise said that he was "thrilled" to have had the chance to know Hyatt on a personal level and is focusing on the good memories that they shared.
Hyatt's funeral will be held on Saturday at Buck Run Baptist Church with the burial at Sunset Memorial Garden following the ceremony. His visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday.