William E. Cofield Sr. served on the Franklin County Schools Board of Education for 25 years, but perhaps what he will most be remembered for is lending his name to a “conceptual” school housed in the Franklin County Career and Technical Center.

Cofield, whose namesake William Cofield High School graduated its third class in the spring, died Sunday.

“Today and every day we honor the legacy of William Cofield. His contributions to the students and staff of Franklin County Schools were immeasurable,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said Monday.

“We find solace in the fact that the school that bears his name, William Cofield High School, will continue providing opportunities for students to succeed for future generations.”

William Cofield honored at new ‘conceptual’ high school

Virginia Cofield, left, looks on as Franklin County Schools Board member Jennifer Grisham-Brown, right, presents William Cofield with a plaque at the ceremony to open the new William Cofield High School, located in the Franklin County Career and Technical Center in this State Journal file photo from Oct. 22, 2018. William Cofield died Sunday.

WCHS, which opened Oct. 9, 2018, follows a performance-based program, which allows students the opportunity to graduate with a full-fledged diploma in a non-traditional school setting.

The school, structured as an A5 alternative program, utilizes curriculum through Apex learning, a virtual system that allows flexibility and an enhanced learning experience — allowing students to receive their diploma with 22 completed credits instead of 26.

During discussions on the school’s name, FCS board member Chuck Fletcher moved to name the school after Cofield, whom he called “an icon.” Other suggestions at the time included Liberty High School, Paul Sawyier High School and Capital High School.

“I’m very delighted to have been chosen by the district, having been in the district quite some time,” Cofield said during an official dedication at the school.

“I hope the young people here will do the best they can and make something of themselves out there. That would make us so proud,” added his wife, Virginia Cofield, who said the family was “tickled” for the recognition.

William Cofield was born in LaGrange, Georgia, studied at Tuskegee University, Ohio State and Fort Valley State University and was a former Kentucky State University professor.

In addition to his wife, Cofield is survived by daughter, Kemba Cofield.

“The love and compassion he showed to the students and staff of Franklin County Schools will forever be remembered,” Kopp added.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to his wife, daughter, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Funeral service details have yet to be announced.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription