For nearly 20 years, Mark Matthews raised the American flag every morning at Capital Day School.
Sometime over the summer the rope on the flagpole broke, and Matthews’ daily ritual was halted.
It was something Capital Day Head of School Beth McDonald knew needed to be fixed, and with Veteran’s Day fast approaching, it needed to be fixed soon.
“That lit a fire under us,” McDonald said.
On Tuesday, the Frankfort Fire Department came to the school, and using the ladder on one of its trucks, Christian Brooker with the department attached a rope to the top of the flagpole so the flag could fly again.
“Mark Matthews, our P.E. teacher, always raises the flag in the morning,” McDonald said. “One day this summer we found the rope was broke, and we couldn’t raise the flag. Tomorrow is Veteran’s Day and we wanted to be able to do that.”
Capital Day will be able to, thanks to a collaborative effort that McDonald said came together in about 24 hours.
In addition to the Frankfort Fire Department replacing the rope on the flagpole, Elks Lodge #530 donated the flag.
“It’s pretty important,” Matthews said. “The flag represents this country, and it represents the people who have made sacrifices. It’s good for the kids to see when they come to school in the morning.”
It also gives students a chance to participate in the daily event.
“It’s been a tradition,” said Maggie McDonald, an eighth-grader at the school and the Student Council president. “Mr. Matthews is our P.E. and health teacher, and the eighth-graders always help him unfold the flag when he puts it up.
“It feels more normal.”
