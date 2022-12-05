Talk continues about Kentucky State’s Exum Center and its swimming pool.
An update on the facility was given by Darryl Thompson, KSU’s director of government relations, at a special called Board of Regents meeting Friday.
“The Exum project is not a new project,” Thompson told the board. “It’s a conversation that goes back many, many years. However, we’ve rebooted the conversation as recently as Oct. 26. We met with Gov. (Andy) Beshear, Mayor (Layne) Wilkerson, several members of the Franklin County community, County-Judge (Huston Wells), magistrates, Dr. (Ronald) Johnson and myself, Dr. Daarel Burnette, to begin having a collaborative conversation about reimagining Exum.
“But at the core of reimagining Exum is how can we ensure that its intended purpose remains for why it was built.”
Another meeting took place Nov. 16 and the project was named the Exum Center Local Collaborative.
“Its purpose is to create a viable plan to serve the health, physical education, recreation program’s purpose of Kentucky State University as well as the community based recreational and wellness needs of the Frankfort and Franklin County community,” Thompson said.
The swimming pool has been closed for about two years, and the lack of an indoor pool in Frankfort has been a hot topic of discussion in the community.
“Based on our engagement with the partners, the swimming pool was the driver but has now become a component,” Thompson said of the project. “The whole focus of the collaborative is reimagining Exum, how we make full use of the building.
“It’s a place for teaching and learning, wellness and recreation and innovation. That (the pool) was a driver getting us there, but it’s created an opportunity for us to fully reimagine the building as a whole.”
Work has begun on Exum, including replacing the roof.
“There was a sense of urgency to get that building back on line,” Thompson told the board. “Some of you may not know the building has primarily been used as an office space for our athletic facilities, particularly in the past two months, since our basketball floor was not operative.
“We’ve got that floor back, reassembled and ready to be used functionally. The swimming pool has been closed for a couple years now. Many of the learning places, the classrooms, were not usable because the roof leaked, and we’ve got a multi-million roofing project underway primarily to eliminate water intrusion in that building.”
Johnson, Kentucky State’s interim president, mentioned an agreement with the city where the city is giving $35,000 to have an assessment done of the swimming pool area.
“In addition, the entity that would actually be engaged in the operation would be the YMCA, and so this is truly a public-private partnership that has the university at the center of it,” Johnson said, adding that for the components of Exum in the partnership, the Y will have a clear budget for the maintenance of those spaces on an ongoing basis.
“The desired outcome is to rehabilitate the facility so it provides essential, innovative teaching and learning as well as health, wellness and recreational space, first for Kentucky State University, but as well as for the city of Frankfort,” Thompson said.
The board heard an update on the new residence hall, with Burnette, the acting vice president of finance and administration, stating the residence hall is on schedule to open in late January.
Furniture is scheduled to be installed beginning Dec. 26.
Spring semester classes begin Jan. 17, so to cover the time between classes starting and the residence hall being ready for students, the board approved a one-month contract with the Capital Plaza Hotel with a buffer of about nine to 10 days.
The contract is for 80 rooms with two students per room.
