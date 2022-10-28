102822 CLE trick or treat

Hudson Mangan and Copeland Lauck knock on the door for trick or treat. (Photo submitted)
The preschool classes at Collins Lane Elementary School dressed up as dalmations from '101 Dalmations' and teacher Jayme Boswell was Cruella de Vil. (Photo submitted)

The preschool classes at Collins Lane Elementary celebrated fall with 101 Dalmation Day this week.

Piper Smith, a Western Hills High School co-op student, helps get the afternoon class ready for the parade. (Photo submitted)

Teacher Jayme Boswell dressed up as Cruella de Vil and the students were dressed as dalmations. The costumes were made by Boswell and assistants Susie Robinson and Autumn Ferrell.

