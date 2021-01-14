Cincinnati

A local student has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Cincinnati for the Fall 2020 semester.

Rosemary Colten, of Frankfort, is a senior majoring in Environmental Studies with a minor in Economics.

To qualify for Dean's List honors, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a grade point average of at least 3.4 for the term.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription