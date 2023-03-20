KSU logo

Friday afternoon, the committee charged with leading the search for Kentucky State University's next president held a brief special meeting to discuss their steps going forward.

Committee chair Stephen Mason, a former KSU chief of staff, led the brief  meeting, which discussed the schedule for the search in more detail, as well as announcing future public forums for interested stakeholders in the search.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription