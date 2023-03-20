Friday afternoon, the committee charged with leading the search for Kentucky State University's next president held a brief special meeting to discuss their steps going forward.
Committee chair Stephen Mason, a former KSU chief of staff, led the brief meeting, which discussed the schedule for the search in more detail, as well as announcing future public forums for interested stakeholders in the search.
Mason outlined the following tentative calendar for the search process:
April 21 — Deadline for committee recommendations to the Board of Regents.
April 26 — Up to five candidates will be announced to the Board of Regents.
April 27 through May 4 — Regents will conduct a review of all candidates and narrow the candidates down to the final three.
May 15 through May 19 — On-campus interviews for the final candidates.
May 25 — Announcement of new president.
Mason also spoke with the committee about four potential public forums regarding the search, one each for KSU staff, KSU faculty, KSU students and the larger community.
"We want them [Frankfort residents] to know that KSU is their institution," Mason told the members of the committee.
Regarding the university as a whole, he said, "A lot of our past problems have come from people feeling they don't have any input," which is why the public forums will be conducted. Final dates will be announced by the university in the upcoming weeks.
The committee will also hold weekly meetings to discuss policy and procedure with regards to the search process.
"It will make things easier to process if we get a steady flow of candidates," Mason explained.
No action was taken during the meeting, and finalization of future meeting times and templates for discussion will be addressed in upcoming sessions.
Committee members include Mason; co-chair Regent Tammy Dukes; faculty representative Changzheng Wang; staff representative JaMecca Alexander; student representative Savion Briggs; alumni representative Richard Graves; community representative Mayor Layne Wilkerson; Regent Dr. Herman Walston; and Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education representative Dr. Stephanie Mayberry.
Executive search firm Myers McRae will be assisting in the search, as well as KSU campus liaisons Dr. Clara Ross Stamps, Dr. Michael DeCourcy and Deputy Counsel Zachary Atwell.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.