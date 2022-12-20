The Commonwealth Academic League (CAL) held its annual awards banquet at the Frankfort Country Club on Dec. 12.

122422.WHHS academic team_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' academic team won the Commonwealth Academic League's regular-season title and end-of-the-year tournament. On the front row, from left, are Adrian Bennett, Varshitha Ramesh, Nathan Carpenter, Kadin Jobe, Vidya Vasudevan, Ridhi Penmecha, Mahir Gokaraju and Varshith Kotagiri. On the back row are Mahmood Ateyeh, Nick True, Nathan Mehaffy, Manas Garla, Loukya Akula, Cameron Anderson, Jacob Anderson and Holland Riddell. (Photo submitted)

Teams from all seven league schools were in attendance, including Anderson County, Franklin County, Scott County, Great Crossing, the Sayre School, Frankfort High School and Western Hills.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription