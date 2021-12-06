120721.KSUMeeting.png

A meeting to get the community’s input on the Kentucky State University presidential search will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Frankfort City Hall.

Katrisha Waldridge and Paul Thompson, the community representatives of the KSU presidential search committee, will lead a discussion on the presidential search, and members of the community are invited to share their ideas, priorities and traits they are looking for in the next KSU president.

The meeting will be streamed live via Facebook and Cable 10.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, community members may submit feedback via the online form, or they may register to attend in person at https://forms.gle/c4rjLMQNjPoU3j2A9.

