Despite the numerous headlines both locally and nationally that seem to say otherwise, Dr. M. Christopher Brown's presidency at Kentucky State University was not the first time that the school has found itself in the midst of a major leadership crisis.
The question that a lot of people asked in the wake of the latest audit of KSU is “why care now?” It has long been an open secret in Frankfort that the turnover in faculty, staff and administration has led to a considerable laissez-faire attitude from many towards the university, and there have been numerous stories of gross incompetence, nepotism, and a culture of fear within the campus walls. But does this trend have to continue? Or is the current restructuring of the administration and finances of the university thanks to the General Assembly's passage of House Bill 250 in the 2022 legislative session the shot across the bow that can finally set things right?
Over the last 20 years, there has been what seems to be an unending cycle of personnel turnover, legal battles, and conflicts that have arisen that seem to show, much to the frustration of alumni and concerned community members, an endemic problem lurking “on the hill.”
The turn of the century
After assuming the helm of a campus already embroiled in financial turmoil and reeling from a First Amendment case involving the school's yearbook that went all the way to the federal level, in October 2000, the school remained tangled a fiscal controversy when then-president George W. Reid faced a faculty vote of no-confidence. In a situation strikingly similar to current issues facing KSU, the Auditor of Public Accounts (who at the time was current KSU Regent Ed Hatchett) conducted an investigation into the school’s financial controls, releasing the results in June of that year to the school’s Board of Regents.
According to Hatchett’s report, deficiencies discovered by his team included:
- The university did not have a financial operations manual.
- KSU had no independent internal audit function.
- Decentralized invoicing, receipting, accounts payable management, and travel expense reimbursement lack consistency and escape accountability.
- Minimum requirements for education/experience were not used in recruiting financial operations positions, nor were sufficient permanent staffing levels maintained.
- Accounts were not reconciled consistently.
- Auditor adjustments were not made to KSU’s financial statements in a timely manner.
- Insufficient information system security.
- Financial reporting systems did not “keep responsible parties properly informed,” according to the findings “the reporting function is tainted.”
- Disbursements are not adequately controlled — checks totaling less than $10,000 were not reviewed or verified.
- Budgeting preparation was not structured in a collaborative or transparent way.
- Cash and records were not properly secured.
- KSU did not “effectively manage its student loan receivables.”
- Timesheets were not properly managed.
Despite the no-confidence vote and the scathing review by the APA, Reid was able to hold on for nearly another two years, eventually being fired by the Board of Regents in June 2002.
The Sias administration
Two short-term interim presidents took office in the next two years until Dr. Mary Evans Sias was hired in 2004. Despite the findings of the APA, KSU still did not consistently implement many of the controls and protocols suggested by the 2000 investigation, and the school remained in dire financial straits. There was, however, record growth in the agricultural and graduate programs offered by the school, the creation of the Rosenwald Center, and the first fall graduation ceremony.
Dropping enrollment was a further issue during Sias' tenure. Between 2006 and her resignation effective June 30, 2014, student enrollment (fall and spring semesters) fell an average of 106 students per semester, student retention rates averaged only 52% (national retention rates at the same time averaged 68%), and six-year graduation rates averaged 17.3%. There was also a substantial drop in summer enrollment between 2010 and 2014, from a high of 921 down to 368 students.
The Burse years
Raymond M. Burse returned to the KSU presidential role, which he previously held from 1982-89, in 2014 following Sias’ departure. During this second administration, he implemented a stricter policy regarding tuition payment, expelling almost 650 students for non-payment of tuition. (Current KSU policy dictates that all tuition and fees are to be paid by the first day of classes). In September 2014, it was discovered that of a $6.1 million budget shortfall, $2.85 million was due to unpaid student balances.
It was also discovered that during his tenure, there was no program to charge enrollment deposits for students, and enrollment figures may have been incorrect due to students who had been accepted to the university also being listed as enrolled, even if they didn’t sign up for classes.
He also cut 31 faculty and staff positions and phased out several long-vacant or redundant positions to help make up the existing budget shortfalls. However, his practices alienated some of the campus, with 51 staff members and seven faculty members resigning over the course of 2014 and 2015. It was clear to many that Burse had come to do a “hard reset” on KSU’s operations, and return the university to financial solvency. His no-nonsense attitude had been a hallmark of his previous administration.
According to audit reports released by the state in late 2021, KSU ended fiscal year 2016 with $19.9 million in cash reserves. By contrast, KSU had just a little over $2 million left by fiscal years 2019 and 2020.
However, this fiscal security wasn’t enough to keep Burse in power. He frequently locked horns with staff and faculty, and in May 2016, he announced his resignation to the Board of Regents (with some sources claiming he was terminated following complaints from staff in the wake of a closed-door meeting where “one or more” staffers allegedly left crying). A major period of upheaval at the school came to an unceremonious end.
More interim leadership
Upon the announcement of the end of Burse’s tenure, Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs Candice Jackson was named interim president, only to be replaced by another interim, Dr. Aaron Thompson, who is the current president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE). Thompson served in the interim role until the hiring of the man who may be considered KSU’s most controversial figure in recent history.
M. Christopher Brown
Brown came to KSU in 2017 following a 7-3 confirmation vote by the Board of Regents. At the time he was hired, he was serving as the executive vice president and provost at Southern University in Louisiana.
Brown’s contract was unprecedented for a KSU leader. Not only did it secure a $270,000 annual salary, but also included:
• $950 per month car allowance (a total of $11,400 per year).
• $20,000 in relocation expenses from Louisiana to Kentucky.
• $6,500 per year in private club fees.
• $3,000 per year in professional organization membership fees.
The contract also guaranteed Brown certain performance-based bonuses, including:
• A maximum of $54,000 in merit pay annually if he could increase scholarship funding, enrollment and freshman retention rates all by 10%, and if he could raise an additional $100,000 in “unrestricted” contributions to KSU each year.
• Access to $30,000 in an “Unrestricted Presidential Fund,” which earmarked $10,000 per year each for staff incentives, faculty awards and student academic initiatives. Any funds not utilized in a previous year would be carried over to the next. By contrast, Burse only had a total of $10,000 each year in the same kind of fund.
• A $60,000 retention bonus after completion of three years (the term of the initial contract).
Brown had previously served a high-profile term as president of Alcorn State University in Mississippi. During his time there, he had been named HBCU President of the Year in 2013 by the Center for HBCU Media Advocacy, among a swath of other awards, and had been lauded for his efforts in honoring civil rights advocate Medgar Evers, in addition to hiring the school’s first white head football coach.
However, his salad days came to an abrupt end in 2013, when it was discovered that Alcorn had spent nearly $89,000 on renovations and fixtures at the president’s house without filing for public bidding, a direct violation of bid-law regulations in the state of Mississippi. All of this stemming from an initial, much smaller project that was focused on replacing old or broken outdoor furniture so that the school wouldn’t have to pay for renting a tent for special events at the home.
According to records provided by Alcorn State, the president’s house had undergone a large-scale renovation in 2008.
In emails published in February 2014 by "Diverse Issues in Higher Education," Brown was described as complaining "about unfinished work in the bedroom and bathroom at the two-story stucco and brick structure that overlooks a lake near Alcorn’s football stadium,” with an email from Brown to Alcorn’s senior vice president for university operations in mid-October 2013 reading “regrettably, I don’t function maximally in varying stages of incomplete; particularly, without clarity regarding expected delivery dates.”
According to the same report, Alcorn State paid $29,325 for sofas, tables, chairs and pots for the house’s rear patio, including $5,356 worth of cushions that were made of premium Sunbrella canvas. The school also paid an estimated $60,000 for interior furnishings and professional design services.
Itemized invoices for projects done to Hillcrest, the KSU presidential residence were not made available, but publicized expenditures for the home where Brown only resided part-time while still maintaining a home in Las Vegas (where he continues to serve as a pastor at New Revelation Baptist Church to this day) were included in the APA findings.
In a previous State Journal story directly tied to that investigation, spending continued in earnest at KSU, where Brown is estimated to have received a retroactive housing allowance from the school in 2018 that totaled $48,360. This was paid while he was living in the school’s presidential residence, not in a private home off campus. This flies in direct contradiction with a statement from former Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration Douglas Allen, who told the former Regents chair that “payments to the former president would not begin until he was living off campus.”
All of this happened before the school was ordered by Allen to pay the utilities to the tune of nearly $4,000 for Brown’s private residence once he had moved off campus.
As has been reported by numerous outlets including The State Journal, the estimated $73,000 in travel expenses Brown racked up on Kentucky State’s credit cards included trips to Cancun, the Bahamas, and many of the arrival and departure locations listed on statements as Las Vegas, where Brown continued to preach in-person on Sundays while still serving as KSU’s leader. Many of these trips also included travel expenses for Brown’s Chief of Staff, Tymon Graham, who was fired shortly after Brown resigned.
Credit cards were given to employees with the APA reporting that “supervisor approval was not required, nor required to review the statement to ensure receipts existed or that the expenditures were legitimate KSU expenses and not personal in nature.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.