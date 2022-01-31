FCS logo.png

Editor's Note: This story was updated at 7:45 p.m. Jan. 31 with Franklin County and Western Hills high schools being clear following bomb threats Monday afternoon.

Franklin County and Western Hills high schools both received bomb threats Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., and by Monday evening both buildings were clear and set to Tuesday morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved today — faculty, staff, students — for getting everyone out of the building and in a timely manner, following directions and being where you’re supposed to be" FCHS Principal Chris Tracy said in a message sent to Franklin County stakeholders Monday around 7 p.m.

“We made the most of a really rough and tough situation."

After the bomb threats were received, law enforcement was on the scene at both schools, which were evacuated, and dismissal was delayed.

Elkhorn Middle School released a statement to parents at 3:20 p.m. Monday saying the parking lots at FCHS and Elkhorn Middle were closed. Police were clearing Franklin County currently and once EMS received the all clear it would begin dismissal. 

EMS students were safe within the school.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription