FCS logo.png

Franklin County Schools has announced it will be closed Friday because of inclement weather and dangerous road conditions.

Friday will be a traditional snow day. The district will used banked hours in its calendar so it will not need to make up Friday later in the year.

All buildings will be closed, and after-school programs will be closed. 

An announcement about athletic events scheduled for Friday night will be made around noon Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription