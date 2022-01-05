FCS logo.png

Franklin County Schools has announced it will be closed Thursday due to possible inclement weather. This will be a traditional snow day and will not have to be made up.

After-school programs for childcare purposes will be open during school hours to those who have already registered.

All extracurricular/athletic events for Thursday evening are canceled.

The National Weather Service in Louisville is calling for an 80% chance of precipitation with 1-3 inches of snow possible Thursday.

Precipitation Thursday night is forecast at 60% with less than an inch of new snow accumulation possible.

The forecast for Friday is mostly sunny with a high near 26 degrees and wind chill values of -4 degrees possible.

A post by FCS on Twitter said a decision on whether school will be in session Friday will be made as soon as possible.

