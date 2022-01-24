COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in the county, and Franklin County Schools has made a decision to keep schools closed for the rest of the week.
The district will use a non-traditional instruction day, its seventh of the school year, Tuesday, and three temporary remote instruction days Wednesday through Friday.
“The reason for this is we’ve had a very large surge in the number of COVID cases both in our district, obviously in our county, and it is affecting student attendance; it’s affecting staffing,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said in a video posted on the district’s Facebook page Monday afternoon.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 339 additional cases from Thursday to Monday. The county has now had 2,232 cases of COVID this month.
“We’ve gotten to a point where we’re just unable to continue with in-person instruction for the rest of this week,” Kopp said. “Our whole intention is to kind of hit the pause button this week and next Monday, Jan. 31, be back in full in-person instruction.”
Temporary remote instruction (TRI) days were provided by Senate Bill 25, which was recently passed and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill gives each district 10 TRI days.
“For NTI days, parents usually receive a menu at the elementary level or they might receive assignments online at the middle or high school levels, or their child will, and that will be what we’ll do tomorrow (Tuesday) as our teachers are planning more rigorous instruction for Days 1, 2 and 3 of temporary remote instruction days,” FCS Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six said in the video.
“Those days (TRI) are more like last year’s virtual instruction where we may hold Google classroom meets throughout the day. They should be sending you a schedule tomorrow (Tuesday) or sending it home today (Monday).”
Six said no student would be penalized for lack of internet access, and students could be given alternate assignments.
Kopp said after-school programs would not be available Tuesday through Friday for childcare purposes.
The district will not have practices of any kind that take place during the day on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and staff are being asked to work remotely Wednesday through Friday.
“The whole goal this week is to clear our buildings as much as possible on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” said Kopp, who added intense, in-depth cleaning will take place in all buildings during those days.
“We know it’s not an optimal decision,” Kopp said. “We obviously want to be in-person, but we’re very hopeful that by taking these measures now, in the peak of what’s gong on in our district, that we can push those numbers down and be back in-person next Monday.”
Questions should be directed to school principals.
