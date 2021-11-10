Kentucky Youth Advocates released the 31st edition of its annual Kentucky Kids Count Wednesday and Franklin County showed improvement in several areas.
The data examines 17 measures of child well-being over a five-year period and shows how outcomes for children have improved, worsened or stayed the same during that timeframe.
The Kentucky Kids Count data is divided into four categories — health, family and community, economic security and education.
“In this year’s book we are diving into data by race for each key arena of child well-being to help inform the newly created Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity and identify some clear policies that would lead to more equitable outcomes for children across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates.
A breakdown of the numbers by race indicates that of Franklin County’s 10,884 children, 7,619 are white; 1,051 are two races or more; 1,040 are Black; 814 are Hispanic or Latino; 240 are Asian; 104 are some other race alone; 13 are American Indian or Native Alaskan alone; and three are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander alone.
Health
Overall Franklin County fared better than a majority of counties in the health category.
The county ranked 26 out of 119 for teen birth rate with 25.7 per 1,000 females ages 15-19. The state average is 28.2.
Franklin County had a higher percentage of females who smoke during pregnancy — 20.3% — than the state average of 16.7%, ranking the county 46th out of 120.
Babies born in the county also had lower birthweights (10.1%) than the Kentucky average (8.8%). Franklin was rated 96th out of 120.
“Strengthening access to quality health coverage before, during, and after pregnancy and closing gaps in use of programs like the HANDS home visiting program would reduce disparities in critical birth outcomes for Black babies and mothers,” the report noted.
As far as health insurance is concerned, Franklin County was nearly in-line with state averages. 95.6% of children 19 and younger and 85% of young adults ages 19-25 were insured, compared to the state average of 95.7% and 90%, respectively. Franklin ranked 48th in children younger than 19 with health insurance and 98th for young adults with health insurance.
Family and community
Franklin County saw the rate of children in foster care increase to 58.5 per 1,000 children ages 0-17. The state rate is 53.7 and the county ranked 80th.
The good news is the percentage of children exiting foster care to reunification was 13 percentage points higher in Franklin County with 50% compared to the state rate of 37%. The county ranked 18th in the category.
The rate of youth incarcerated in the juvenile justice system was nearly 10 points higher than the state average with 32 per 1,000 children ages 10-17. The average rate in Kentucky is 22.4 and Franklin County ranked 98th.
The percentage of births to Franklin County mothers without a high school degree (11.6%) was also below the state average (13.3%). The county ranked 32nd out of 120.
Economic security
When it comes to economic security, Franklin County children fared better than the majority of Kentucky kids.
According to the data, 16.8% of local children are below 100% of the federal poverty level. The state average is 20.9% and county ranked 18th.
As a comparison, 38% of Franklin County kids are below 200% of the federal poverty level. The state average is approximately 45%, and the county ranked 16th out of 120.
Though child poverty rates have improved statewide, rates remain much higher for Black (32%) and Latinx (30%) children and children of two or more races (33%) compared to White children (19%).
“Permanently expanding the federal Child Tax Credit, making child care more accessible to working families, and protecting funding for current safety net programs would improve families’ financial stability, ensure children’s basic needs are met, and close the racial gaps in poverty rates,” the report states.
The percentage of children living in food insecure households in Franklin County (15.7%) was also significantly less than the percentage of Kentucky kids who live with food insecurity (17.9%). The county placed 18th.
Franklin County was ranked 16th for high rental cost burden with 37%. Across the state, the average was 45%.
Education
Frankfort Independent Schools placed first among all Kentucky school districts for the percentage of high school students graduating on time with 100%.
Franklin County Schools also saw drastic improvement in the category with 94.8% of students graduating on time. FCS was ranked 54th out of 167 districts. The state average is 90%.
FIS was 11th in Kentucky for student homelessness with 1%. FCS had 2% and was ranked 43rd.
The rate of out-of-school suspensions also dropped for both local school districts. With a rate of 9.7 per 100 students enrolled, FCS placed 125th. FIS ranked 150th with a rate of 12.4 per 100 students enrolled. The state average is 9.6.
While no evidence shows out-of-school suspensions work to improve student behavior, schools continue to use them — and at a high rate for Black students, who are suspended more often as early as Kindergarten.
Disparities grow during middle school and high school. For example, in middle school, Black students experience out-of-school suspensions at a rate of 47.8 per 100 students compared to a rate of 10.9 for white students.
“Utilizing alternative responses to student behavior that do not exclude children from the classroom, such as mental health supports and restorative justice practices, would reduce the disproportionate impact on Black student learning and keep youth connected to school,” the report noted.
