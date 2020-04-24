COVID-19 hasn’t brought every school tradition to a halt.

Elkhorn Elementary School recently wrapped up its annual yearbook cover art contest. Students in every grade level are challenged to design a cover for the yearly tome during Becky Cunningham’s art class.

Of the more than 400 entries, the field is narrowed down to 10 choices. Teachers, students and staff vote for their favorite and the top two are awarded the front and back covers, respectively.

This year the honors went to fifth graders Jackson Valladares and Antawon Gipson, both 11.

Jackson Valladares

Fifth grader Jackson Valladares designed the front cover of the 2019-20 Elkhorn Elementary School yearbook. (Photo submitted)

Jackson, whose art graces the front cover, spent about three hours carefully drawing an elk — the school mascot — dancing on a book while saying the classic Toy Story quote “To infinity and beyond.”

He chose the phrase because, as he says, “There are no limits to our ideas and growth in education.”

“The elk represents everyone at Elkhorn and is wearing a cape because we are all heroes,” he explained.

Jackson also crafted the letters of the school name in a particular way.

“I wanted to do something different from everyone else so I started thinking about how I can make letters out of school supplies,” he said, adding it’s his favorite part of the artwork and that friends Levi and Adam helped him think of what school supplies could be used for each letter.

Jackson, the son of Elisha Valladares and Miguel Valladares-Utrera, and Antawon, whose artwork is showcased on the back of the yearbook cover, both said they are grateful for the opportunity to have their work featured.

“I was really excited when I found out,” Antawon, the grandson of Elizabeth Matney, remarked. “I thought it wasn’t going to get many votes.”

Antawon Gipson

Antawon Gipson's artwork graces the back cover of Elkhorn Elementary's 2019-20 yearbook. (Photo submitted)

It took him about a day to complete his full-color art piece, which blends bold colors in the background and includes the earth with a large black “E” for Elkhorn wearing a crown. The hardest part, Antawon explained, was getting the angle of the crown just right.

“I chose (the crown) because I want people to know Elkhorn is one of the best schools,” he added.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription