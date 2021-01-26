COVID-19 issues have hit the Frankfort boys basketball program for the fourth time this season.
A varsity player has tested positive, according to head coach Chris O'Bryan, and the program’s three teams will be out of action for at least seven days.
If everyone in the program has a negative test after the fifth day, the quarantine will be lifted and the program can resume its season next Tuesday. The player who tested positive will have to sit out longer under a different protocol.
FHS’ freshman team had a positive COVID test result before the season started and was quarantined the first week of the season.
Frankfort’s junior varsity and freshman teams played a doubleheader with Tates Creek earlier this month, and they quarantined after a referee who called both games tested positive.
O’Bryan was exposed to COVID by a coworker, and while both people were masked and stayed more than 6 feet apart, they were in the same room for more than 15 minutes.
O’Bryan had to quarantine for seven days after receiving a negative test after the fifth day.
That put him back on the sidelines Friday. On Monday he, along with his team, was back in quarantine.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think it had to be this way,” O’Bryan said. “If we had put things off a little before starting the season, when we could have had some vaccines given, but we didn’t.
“It is what it is, and keeping everyone safe is first and foremost. Our kids’ health is what comes first.”
Frankfort’s freshman team isn’t technically under quarantine, but because its coach is, the team is currently sidelined.
“It’s very chaotic,” O’Bryan said.
The current quarantine affects five varsity games, including two district games that will have to be made up. Those are with Great Crossing and Franklin County.
The game with FCHS will be played Feb. 15 at Franklin County with the JV game at 6 p.m. and the varsity contest at 7:30 p.m.
O’Bryan said he received notification recently that Pike County Central, which Frankfort was scheduled to play this Saturday, had a COVID issue and had to cancel.
On Monday O’Bryan scheduled a game with Bullitt Central to replace the Pike County Central contest, only to find out later in the day about the positive test result in his program. He canceled the Bullitt Central game.
“It’s not easy, to say the least,” he said about scheduling.
As it stands now, Frankfort’s next game will be Feb. 5 at Paris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.