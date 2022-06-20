The Kentucky Council On Postsecondary Education (CPE) met on Friday morning to go over an update from Kentucky State University on House Bill 250, where in April, the bill passed and funded KSU with $23 million in appropriations to help keep the university afloat financially through the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year. 

KSU entrance 021522.jpg

Kentucky State University (Photo submitted)

CPE President Aaron Thompson gave his report at the afternoon meeting where he highlighted the KSU update and spoke about the KSU management plan that includes eight areas of improvement for KSU, ranging from policies and procedures to student success and enrollment management. 

Part of HB 250 states that CPE must submit an update to the Interim Joint Committee on Education a management improvement plan, which CPE submitted on June 1. 

Many requirements come with HB 250, some of which include CPE having to submit a monthly update to the governor and General Assembly as well as CPE having to approve of expenditures greater than $5,000 or until the university has reached financial stability. 

The CPE also gave final approval to campus proposals for tuition and mandatory fees. Overall, the tuition rate change for resident undergraduates averages 1.5% across the system, the third lowest increase in recent history.

All submitted proposals complied with the Council’s tuition ceilings set last year. The move allowed universities to raise tuition up to 3% over two years but no more than 2% in any one year. K-State tuition increased 1.8% for undergraduate Kentucky residents.

“College affordability is a priority for both CPE and our colleges and universities,” said Thompson. “These historic-low tuition increases are one of many strategies we are employing to help ensure that cost is not a barrier to earning a degree or credential in Kentucky.”

Thompson also announced that KSU’s Board of Regents approved a contract with a governmental service agency to assist with finances.

“This is a big area we’ve had at KSU that we’re still heavily working on, and we also have my General Assembly to make sure we do it right,” Thompson said. “CPE as you all know is heavily engaged in the process of making sure it is correct.”

Thompson also announced that Dr. Stephanie Mayberry, former CPE director of academic policy and academic affairs will be transitioning into the new role of working on-campus at KSU within academic affairs.

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells administered the oath of office to three incoming council members: Jacob L. Brown of Louisville, Connie D. Smith of Bowling Green and Faith Kemper from Ft. Wright.

