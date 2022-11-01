At a special-called meeting Monday, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education approved a three-year management improvement plan for Kentucky State University to assist with the school’s organizational and financial stability.

“This plan will help guide our work over the next three years as we collaborate closely with KSU administrators and staff to set the university up for long-term strength and success,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “It includes specific, measurable objectives and a process for evaluating progress toward those goals, which will keep us focused on the areas of improvement that will most benefit the students KSU serves.”

