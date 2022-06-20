As directed by Kentucky House Bill 250 — an emergency crisis for Kentucky State University that led them to receive $23 million in appropriations to stay afloat in April — the Council on Postsecondary Education must provide reports to the Interim Joint Committee on Education “detailing the status of the development, implementation and results of a management improvement plan” according to the management and improvement plan update.
On May 9, KSU’s Board of Regents partnered with Protiviti Government Services Inc. for the assistance for compiling annual financial statements for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
The following are updates to the eight different areas of development:
• “A comprehensive cataloging and review of university policies and procedures to ensure efficiency and compliance with state and federal law:" KSU’s legal council will be providing the Board of Regents a “Policy on Policies” document in July which ensures compliance with the laws as well as streamlining internal processes. This also includes the cataloging of all policies, where all university policies will be reviewed.
• “Guidelines for salary ranges and benefits for all faculty, staff and administrators:" KSU provided CPE with employee data, such as start date, department, salary, etc. Now, CPE will be “begin collecting information on salary ranges and benefits from the benchmark institutions used in CPE’s KSU Financial Assessment Report issued in November 2011 and other Kentucky public universities so that comparisons can be made” as well as “creating a balanced budget for FY 2023 and determinations on course and program offerings will provide the most critical parameters under which salaries and benefits must be set.”
• “Mandatory board member training and development, including but not limited to financial oversight and effective committee structure:" All governing board members are currently required to undergo six hours of training pertaining to higher education in Kentucky, and COVID-19 made these trainings virtual. However, CPE is in the process of working with the Association of Governing Boards to provide in-person training this summer or fall and CPE is “considering the development of a standard mandatory training for all new KSU Board of Regents members outlining the findings of CPE’s fiscal analysis and issues that led to the current financial crisis.” Aside from that, CPE is currently in the process of reviewing the structure and change of KSU’s Board of Regents’ seven committees.
• “Academic program offerings, course offerings and faculty productivity guidelines:" CPE has the ability to eliminate academic programs at any institutions when accounting for factors authorized by the state. KSU is currently in the process of “providing economic data to evaluate program efficiencies down to the course level.” The plan states that it is suspected that many out of KSU’s current course offerings, many are rarely offered, if any. CPE will continue to work with KSU to gather more data in this specific area.
• “Accounting and fiscal reporting systems, collections, budget, and internal controls over expenditures and financial reporting:" KSU has not yet completed financial statements for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, and with the new partnership between the Board of Regents and Protiviti Government Services starting in May leading to September, the partnership will allow for the financial statements to be complete. KSU’s Board of Regents Finance Committee and KSU’s chief financial officer will work with CPE directly with the composing of various financial documents, where CPE will provide an update each month of the financial status of KSU to the governor and General Assembly as stated in HB 250.
• “Student success and enrollment management strategies:" KSU is engaged with several student success initiatives in partnership with CPE and its Kentucky Student Success Collaborative (KYSSC). These initiatives include Kentucky Purpose First Initiative, Kentucky Network Demonstration Project and Student Basic Needs Community of Practice. KSU currently does not have a position filled for enrollment management, which will need to be addressed with the new interim president once one has been hired.
• “Student academic progress and results:" CPE is currently negotiating 2024 targets as part of the 2022-2030 Statewide Strategic Agenda for Kentucky Postsecondary Education.
• “The development of an online curriculum with the intent of offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees online:" CPE is evaluating KSU’s 100% online bachelor programs (liberal studies, criminal justice, computer science and psychology) and master programs (special education with learning and behavior disorder, business administration and environmental studies) to understand the effectiveness, quality and profitability.
Part of HB 250 also states that the CPE must approve any KSU expenditure greater than $5,000 and KSU must provide a monthly report of university finances to CPE as well as a monthly report of the financial status of the university to the governor and Legislative Research Commission.
