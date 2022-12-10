A total of 8,350 pounds of food was donated from students at eight local schools during the Kentucky State Police Post 12's annual Cram the Cruiser initiative to provide food for families in need.

KSP partnered with the schools for a friendly competition to see which school could collect the highest total weight. The food was delivered to the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. 

