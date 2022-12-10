A total of 8,350 pounds of food was donated from students at eight local schools during the Kentucky State Police Post 12's annual Cram the Cruiser initiative to provide food for families in need.
KSP partnered with the schools for a friendly competition to see which school could collect the highest total weight. The food was delivered to the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County.
Cram the Cruiser is a statewide effort hosted by all 16 KSP posts, and the food collected is distributed to local food banks, shelters, churches and other organizations.
KSP Post 12 Public Affairs Officer Josh Satterly said the friendly competition between schools is part of their outreach approach during the annual two-week food drive campaign.
“We are impressed by how much food the schools in Franklin County collected,” Satterly explained. “Their efforts are going to ensure many families in our community have food on the table for not just the holidays, but well into the future.”
Eight local schools participated in the campaign, with the Frankfort Christian Academy gathering the most food totaling 2,750 pounds collected.
"We are so thrilled by the response from our families and students in support of the Cram the Cruiser food drive,” said Frankfort Christian Academy Principal Carrie Beth.“What a privilege it is to be able to share and bless others in Jesus' name throughout our community during this Christmas season. We pray this food drive will meet the needs of many families and individuals in Frankfort.”
Other participating schools were Collins Lane Elementary (2,050 pounds); Elkhorn Elementary (1,100 pounds); Hearn Elementary (400 pounds); Westridge Elementary (1,250 pounds); Peaks Mill Elementary (350 pounds); Bridgeport Elementary (200 pounds); Elkhorn Middle (250 pounds).
"We are so proud of our staff, students and families for their amazing contributions to Cram the Cruiser,” said Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp. “It truly is a blessing for #OneTeamFCS to come together and donate to this wonderful cause!"
The Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County receives the KSP Cram the Cruiser food donations and handles distribution to area families. John Heltzel, Coordinator for the food pantry, says the food donated should provide about two months of groceries for those in need in Franklin County.
“We are so fortunate to have partners like the Kentucky State Police who step up and coordinate this drive,” said Food Pantry Coordinator John Heltzel. “It happens every year at a critical time when the need is the greatest. Since we are all volunteers and one hundred percent donation based, it really makes a tremendous difference.”
KSP initiated Cram the Cruiser in 2010 to assist needy families in its local post and region areas. Since then, the agency has contributed nearly three million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches throughout the Commonwealth.
For more information or to assist, visit the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County’s website.
