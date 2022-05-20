The curtain fell on Laura Hughes’ final fifth grade musical at Collins Lane Elementary last month.
In less than a week, Hughes will wrap up a 30-year career in education, 19 of those spent at Collins Lane.
“I’ve had a good ride,” Hughes, 52, said. “I thought I could make it three more years to 55, but when we came back (from COVID closure), I knew it was time.”
Collins Lane has been a big part of Hughes’ life. She attended the school; her mother, Linda McKinley, proceeded her as music teacher; and both of her sons, Christopher and Bradley, went to Collins Lane.
Hughes is just the third chorus teacher in the history of Collins Lane.
Her first job in education was at the high school and middle school in LaRue County, where she was hired as the high school choir director, the middle school chorus director and general music teacher, and the assistant high school band director.
Hughes had been in LaRue County for six years when she received a call from a friend telling her there was an opening at Bondurant and asking if she wanted to come home.
“I’d love to come home, especially with a 1-year-old,” she replied.
Hughes had been at Bondurant for five years when the Collins Lane job came open.
“My mother was getting ready to retire,” she said. “I was going to stay at Bondurant, but I started thinking it might be time for a new adventure. A big thing was she didn’t have to worry about who was taking over for her.
“Our kids were little, and they’d be at Collins Lane. Christopher was in kindergarten my mother’s last year and in first grade my first year. I think it made the transition a little easier for her.”
Her mother began directing fifth grade chorus spring performances in 1979 and continued until 2003, after which she retired.
In 2004, Hughes’ first show was “The Prince and the Pauper,” the same show in which she performed as a fifth grader in 1981 that her mother directed.
Hughes’ final show as director was the best of Collins Lane’s musicals last month and included songs from Peter Pan, Annie, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, the Lion King, and three songs from Frozen, which was a month from opening in 2020 when it was shut down by COVID-19.
There was no show last year because of COVID.
Hughes has a panel of teachers stay after school for a couple hours one afternoon for auditions. Each student who auditions sings a song, reads part of the script and is scored.
Students’ roles are based on those scores.
“I help the kids with auditions,” she said, “but I don’t want any part of that.”
Hughes, who is married to Dan Hughes, isn’t sure what she’ll after retirement, but she hopes to volunteer more at her church, First Baptist Church on St. Clair, where her mother has been organist for more than 50 years.
“I’m very blessed and fortunate to be at the best school in the county,” she said. “That’s my opinion. I’ve loved this, but I was raised by a music teacher. I tell kids at school I can’t remember learning to read music because I learned that along with my ABCs.”
Hughes, a Western Hills graduate, was in band and choir all four years at Hills. She was all-state as a vocalist her sophomore and junior years and all-state on the bassoon as a senior.
She hopes she’s passed on that love of music to her students.
“What I tell my fifth graders is I’m trying to get them ready for the next level,” Hughes said. “I hope they consider choir and band, but I know it’s not for everyone.”
