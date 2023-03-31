Arantza Valladares-Valles FCHS DAR Good Citizen IMG-1439 (002).jpeg

Franklin County High School's Arantza Valladares-Valles is a DAR Good Citizen Award recipient. (Photo submitted)

The Susannah Hart Shelby Chapter, NSDAR, announces Arantza Valladares-Valles, of Franklin County High School, and Kiana Raine Mitchell, of Western Hills High School, as 2022-2023 DAR Good Citizen award recipients.

Kiana Mitchell WHHS DAR Good Citizen.jpeg

Western Hills High School's Kiana Raine Mitchell is a DAR Good Citizen Award recipient. (Photo submitted)

Judges selected Valladares-Valles’ entry as the overall chapter winner, sponsored by the Susannah Hart Shelby Chapter, to advance in the DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription