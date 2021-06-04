WILLIAMSBURG — The University of the Cumberlands announced Dean's List honorees recently and two local students were named to the list.

Skyler Sutton and Garryn Wood, both of Frankfort, earned the honor.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

