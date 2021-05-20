Anne DeMott will be the new principal of Western Hills High School, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced Thursday.
“We are very excited to hire Anne as the next principal at Western Hills High School,” Kopp said. “Her student-centered leadership style, combined with her knowledge and experience and love of Western Hills, will serve her well in this role.”
DeMott served as an assistant principal at WHHS from 2011 to 2014, when she accepted a principal position in Fayette County.
“I am honored to serve as the next principal at Western Hills High School,” DeMott said. “The opportunity to return to Frankfort and work with the amazing students, staff, families and community is a dream come true. I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to continue the culture of excellence. We are #OneTeamFCS.”
DeMott earned her Bachelor of Science degree in animal science and agricultural education from the University of Kentucky, a Master of Science degree in vocational education/agricultural education from UK and a Rank I Educational Leadership Principal Certification from UK.
DeMott will replace Greg Roush, who has been principal of Western Hills High School since 2015 and is retiring after 21 years in the district.
“Ann will do great things at Western Hills High School,” Roush said. “Her experience as a principal at Locust Trace and the fact that she has been an assistant principal previously at Western Hills will help her tremendously. She will be surrounded by a great staff, great students and wonderful parent community.”
