The Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization (C.O.C.O.) has awarded Destiny McDonald the Jerri Heltzel Robinson Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Destiny is attending Midway University for her nursing degree.

The C.O.C.O. scholarship committee was looking for an individual who embodied Heltzel's leadership, compassion, community involvement and organizational skills. McDonald's applications attest to those qualities and is supported by several excellent letters of recommendations.

061522_FRANKSnapped_COCOEvent_cb_web-8.jpg

Colin, Deanna and Destiny McDonald stand by the check Destiny received for winning C.O.C.O's Jerri Heltzel Robinson Memorial Nursing Scholarship. (Photo by Charlie Baglan, courtesy FRANK. Magazine) 

In addition to being a student, McDonald is involved in MANS, Midway Association of Nursing Students and volunteers as a 4H counselor.

McDonald also works in the lab at Frankfort Regional Medical Center and has been a float tech and phlebotomist there. Destiny states that as a child she cared for two younger siblings, and this pointed her career pathway to nursing.

She looks forward to accomplishing her goal of completing her nursing degree.

