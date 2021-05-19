052121.AaronDevers_submitted.jpg

Aaron Devers, son of Darryl and Janice Devers of Frankfort, graduated May 8 from Northern Kentucky University with Bachelor of Arts degree. Devers had a double major in psychology and philosophy. (Photo submitted)

Aaron Devers graduated May 8 from Northern Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He graduated with the honor of cum laude with a double major in philosophy and psychology, and he received an Outstanding Service In Philosophy Award.

Devers was awarded membership in Psi Chi, International Honor Society in Psychology; membership in Phi Sigma Tau, International Honor Society in Philosophy; and membership in Phi Sigma Iota, International Foreign Language Honor Society.  

Devers is the son of Darryl and Janice Devers of Frankfort.

