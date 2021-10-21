This is the third year Franklin County Schools has had an EMT program.
This is the first year students in the program at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center have had an actual ambulance to use, and it’s making a world of difference.
“It’s been a blessing to get the ambulance because it gives them that real world experience; this is the environment you’ll be working in,” said Jenny Cravens, the EMS instructor. “It’s a lot different practicing in the classroom and being in this box with other people bouncing around and trying to work. You do the same things but in a smaller environment, so it’s good they get that practice.”
The students have that opportunity because the City of Frankfort donated the ambulance to the program.
“I was approached by an employee within the department who asked if it was an option,” Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe said about the donation. “This opened a line of communication between Mr. (John) Sanders (FCCTC principal) and me. Once we began talking, it all came to fruition once the necessary paperwork and procedures were completed.”
Briscoe said the department has a replacement plan for its vehicle fleet, and when new replacement ambulances are purchased, units that are older or in need of repair are moved to surplus property.
Normally surplus equipment such as ambulances are listed on auction sites and sold to the highest bidder.
“I do not believe we have ever donated an ambulance to any other organization that I am aware of, especially since becoming the chief,” Briscoe said.
The ambulance being used by students in the EMT program is fully stocked and set up like an ambulance that would be in service. The ambulance is kept in a bay at FCCTC, which is where the students work with the vehicle.
“Before we had the ambulance, we just talked about it and used pictures to help them understand what the inside of it looked like,” Cravens said. “They would practice all of their skills in the classroom instead of in the ambulance. Having the ambulance gives the students a more realistic environment to learn and practice in.
“Many EMT students never see the inside of an ambulance until they do ride time or start working with an EMS agency, so the ambulance gives my students an advantage.”
The state normally requires students to complete 24 hours of ride time with local EMS agencies and to make 10 patient contacts. Because of COVID-19, that requirement is waived, but Cravens said once the emergency regulation expires it will be back in place.
“Last year the kids we had, because of COVID, didn’t get to do ride time or anything,” Cravens said. “That’s supposed to be part of the course, 24 hours of ride time so you can get some hands-on experience, but they didn’t get that last year.
“For these guys, if they don’t get to do ride time because of COVID, at least they have the ambulance to kind of simulate.”
The program’s enrollment has tripled since last year, going from four students to 12.
“We had four kids last year,” Cravens said. “One of them didn’t end up finishing the course. It was a weird year. Three of them tested, two of them are now certified and one of them just got hired as an EMT in Anderson County.”
Cravens became an EMT in 2003, a paramedic in 2005 and worked in Louisville with the 911 service for 14 years.
“Then I was just ready for a change, and I found this opportunity,” she said. “I still work part-time for Fern Creek Fire, and I work at Baptist Health in Louisville sometimes doing EMS stuff there. But primarily I’m here. I enjoy it. This is a good group of kids and it’s a really fun program.”
Cravens also teaches health science classes at Western Hills.
Keeli Lightfoot, a senior at WHHS, is in the EMT program.
“I chose to do this because I’m the HOSA president (HOSA-Future Health Professonals) at Western Hills so the medical field has been really big to me,” Lightfoot said. “I love Ms. Cravens, so obviously I wanted to take the next level of her classes, which is the EMT class, the highest level you can take with her medical classes, and I wanted to do something that would allow me to get a job right out of high school and get money for college before I go to college.”
Lightfoot’s plans include becoming a veterinarian.
“I’m actually going to school to become a vet, so this isn’t really what I’m going for in the future,” she said, “but I’ll definitely take advantage of this certification this summer and try to get a job and make money before I go to college.”
And working with an actual ambulance during the program will do nothing but help the EMT students.
“We are so grateful to have this ambulance,” Lightfoot said. “It definitely gives us a step up in our education because instead of getting this certification and going to work and not knowing exactly how to use the ambulance, we’re getting to learn it before we go into working, so it’s definitely very beneficial for us.”
