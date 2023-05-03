After a nearly three-hour meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky State University Board of Regents unanimously approved the Presidential Search Committee’s suggested trio of candidates.

Regents/Search Committee Zoom

Representatives around the state and nation from the Board of Regents and Presidential Search Committee attended Wednesday's meeting via Zoom. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

The identities of these candidates are under 24-hour embargo to allow the candidates to notify their current employers of their status in the race for KSU’s leadership.

Mason's Final Meeting As Chair

In his final meeting as chairman of the Presidential Search Committee, Stephen Mason thanked the Board of Regents and KSU for allowing him to serve in the search for the school's next leader. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription