The Franklin County High School FFA chapter celebrated its 15th annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day Friday with a nearly routine event.

After being moved to the summer in 2020 because of COVID, the event returned to its traditional last Friday in April date last year and had a low turnout with about 10 tractors participating. There were over 30 students driving tractors Friday.

It’s a big deal to the FCHS FFA chapter.

“We think about it all year, but we’ve been planning it since the first of the year,” said junior Zoie Anglin, who is the chapter’s president-elect.

“We have to coordinate who’s driving, coordinate the T-shirts and its design, make sure we get enough sponsors.”

The parade of tractors begins at the Franklin County Extension Office and makes the short drive to Franklin County High School.

“I like the smiles everyone has on tractor day,” said Nick Hockensmith, current president of the FCHS FFA chapter. “You may not be in FFA or know anything about agriculture, but everyone knows about tractor day.”

When it comes to planning, T-shirts are a hot topic.

“We have to come up with the color and design for the controversial T-shirt,” Hockensmith said. “Everyone has an idea of what they want (for the shirt), so that day is the most chaotic.

But for Hockensmith, who has participated in tractor day for four years, the work is worth it.

“To see everyone smile is why it’s one of my highlights,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription