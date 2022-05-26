Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced Wednesday that Christy Drury will be the new principal of Westridge Elementary School.

“We are so excited to welcome Christy back home to Westridge Elementary School,” Kopp said. “Her passionate advocacy for children and her student-centered leadership will serve her well in this role.”

Drury earned her BS in elementary education from Georgetown College in 2000, MA in instructional technology from Georgetown College in 2004, and a Rank I Instructional Specialist from the University of the Cumberlands in 2018.

Christy Drury has been named the principal at Westridge Elementary. (Photo submitted)

She began her teaching career at Frankfort Independent Schools in 2000. In 2016 Drury took a position in Franklin County Schools and continued her career there until 2020 when she accepted a position with Owen County Schools as a school principal.

“I am very excited to continue the great things that have been happening at Westridge," Drury said. “I look forward to working with the students, staff and families. Westridge is a wonderful school and I am thrilled to be back.”

Drury will replace Tracey Cline, who has been principal of Westridge Elementary for five years. Cline was appointed principal of Westridge Elementary in 2017. Cline has accepted a position with the Kentucky Department of Education and will continue her career there. 

“I am so excited to hear that Christy Drury has accepted the principal position at Westridge,” Cline said. “She was previously the instructional coach at WRE and is a strong instructional leader. She has a heart for the Westridge community and will be able to continue to move them forward.”

