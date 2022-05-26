Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced Wednesday that Christy Drury will be the new principal of Westridge Elementary School.
“We are so excited to welcome Christy back home to Westridge Elementary School,” Kopp said. “Her passionate advocacy for children and her student-centered leadership will serve her well in this role.”
Drury earned her BS in elementary education from Georgetown College in 2000, MA in instructional technology from Georgetown College in 2004, and a Rank I Instructional Specialist from the University of the Cumberlands in 2018.
She began her teaching career at Frankfort Independent Schools in 2000. In 2016 Drury took a position in Franklin County Schools and continued her career there until 2020 when she accepted a position with Owen County Schools as a school principal.
“I am very excited to continue the great things that have been happening at Westridge," Drury said. “I look forward to working with the students, staff and families. Westridge is a wonderful school and I am thrilled to be back.”
Drury will replace Tracey Cline, who has been principal of Westridge Elementary for five years. Cline was appointed principal of Westridge Elementary in 2017. Cline has accepted a position with the Kentucky Department of Education and will continue her career there.
“I am so excited to hear that Christy Drury has accepted the principal position at Westridge,” Cline said. “She was previously the instructional coach at WRE and is a strong instructional leader. She has a heart for the Westridge community and will be able to continue to move them forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.