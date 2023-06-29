Amy Dungan has spent 16 years as a classroom teacher at Second Street School, so she knows the value of education.
She also knows what sports can do to help students.
Dungan was recently named the director of athletics, equity and extended learning for Frankfort Independent Schools.
“Sometimes sports is what drives a kid,” she said. “A lot of times sports is the avenue that keeps kids involved and motivates them to do well in the classroom. And sometimes it provides opportunities for them they otherwise wouldn’t have, especially at the next level.
“And sports teaches them more than just sports. It teaches them about life, things that they are going to carry with them throughout their lives. I just think it’s really important for kids to be involved in something, whether it’s sports or clubs, other extracurricular activities.
“It’s also huge for their mental health to have that sense of belonging.”
Dungan is beginning her second year as the district’s athletic director, but the new position will take her out of the classroom.
“I look at it as an opportunity to impact more kids, more families,” she said. “This time last year I said I would never leave the classroom. This is where my heart is, and I still 100% value that level of relationship with kids and the education piece, obviously, but this will allow me flexibility.
“I get a call from a teacher or a coach, an athlete is struggling, then I can go pull them out, we can look at what they’re struggling with and I can help them one-on-one, where when I was a classroom teacher I was trying to balance all that. Kids would come to me and I’d have my classroom going, my small group going, just trying to juggle it all.
“And I did love it, but I can’t do it all well when I’m doing that many things. And it allows me the opportunity to interact with the high school kids at that level, not being at Second Street all day.”
Before becoming the district’s athletic director last year, Dungan served as assistant AD under Paul Thompson for a year. She was also an assistant for Jackie Duvall and Joe Peach.
On Monday Dungan presented the KHSAA Title IX audit to the FIS board.
“The highlight, in my opinion, of the Title IX report, is that our percentage of male and female participants almost identically mirrors our percentage of female and male students,” she said.
Frankfort High’s enrollment is 49.5% female and 50.5% male. Of its total number of athletes, 46.1% are female and 53.9% are male.
To calculate the percentages, a student can be counted up to three times on teams for which they compete but no more.
There are three tests for Title IX compliance. The first is proportionality, where the percent of a school enrollment for a gender is compared to the percent of participation in sports by that gender.
“They’d like for it to be 3%, and we’re at 3.4.%,” Dungan said.
The second is program expansion, which is designed to judge the school’s efforts to expand or increase the number of participants for the underrepresented sex, which at FHS is girls, as it is in most schools.
The third test is full accommodation, which assesses whether the school’s athletic program already offers every team for the underrepresented sex for which there is sufficient and interest and ability to field a team, and that there is sufficient competition for that team in the area where the school normally competes.
A school has to meet the standard for one of the three tests to comply with the Title IX component, and Dungan reported Frankfort had passed all three tests.
FHS added a girls junior varsity soccer team this past season and in the last five years has added girls freshman and varsity volleyball. Girls volleyball is sanctioned by the KHSAA while boys volleyball is not. Competitive dance has also been added at Frankfort.
As part of Title IX, students receive a Google form every other year asking what sports they participate in and what, if any, sports they’d like to see added.
“I think several years ago that’s how we added volleyball,” Dungan said. “There was a lot of interest in volleyball. We obviously want to have interest before we invest in a team, a coach, all the things that come along with a competitive sport.”
Dungan’s new position involves more than sports, and the district is collecting data on what percentage of students don’t participate in any extracurricular activities.
“That’s been on my heart a few years, looking at kids who don’t do anything [extra],” said Dungan, an FHS graduate. “I can remember when I was in high school and middle school I was involved in everything. They were the best years of my life, and I feel like they molded me.
“To see a kid who comes to school and goes home, they’re just missing out on so many opportunities. We’re really digging into which kids are not involved in a club or a sport or anything, and really reaching out to those kids and saying, ‘what are you interested in? If we don’t offer it, how do we tap into your interests?’ Just breaking down those barriers and giving kids a voice in what they want.”
