Dustin Dawson, a 2011 Franklin County High School graduate, has graduated from Barry University with a 3.94 cumulative GPA.

His graduate honors include, Summa Cum Laude (> 3.9 GPA), Veteran scholar, Biology Honors Society Nominee, admission to Doctor of Optometry program at Ohio State University, three times President's List at Barry University (4.0 GPA) and four times Dean’s List at Barry University (> 3.5 GPA).

Before attending college, Dawson served five years in the Navy. 

Dawson is the son of Randy Dawson of Sebring, Florida, and Sherri Oldham of Shelbyville.

