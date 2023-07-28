With word on Friday that Ed Powe, a pillar of Frankfort’s community, passed away at the age of 78, those who knew him took the time to reflect on his legacy and the work he did to lay the groundwork for a more equitable future for all.
According to City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, Powe was “a man with such grace, integrity, vision and a heart of gold. A man that never needed an introduction because his presence was powerful. He was a giant in many ways in our community and for me over the past few years. He lived every day for justice, equality, inclusivity and love and honor for the community.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson said, "The loss of Ed Powe leaves a void in our community that is hard to fill. His influence was both deep and wide. He challenged us to be better, and to think more deeply about those around us. Through his founding of the Focus on Race Relations, he pushed Frankfort to have honest, face-to-face conversations about race related issues.
"I will always be grateful for his thoughtful, and thought provoking, leadership. As a friend, I will miss his counsel. Natalie and I extend our deepest sympathy to the entire Powe family."
Longtime friend and former colleague Steve Mason met Powe over 45 years ago and was a close friend to the end.
“I will always remember him as a proactive person in all things positive — someone who was a doer rather than just a talker. He was a community leader that will be missed in the Frankfort community.”
Born in Canton, Ohio, Powe proudly served in the U.S. Army in the late 60s and early 70s before joining Sears and Roebuck near their Chicago headquarters.
Along with his late wife, Jan, and daughter, Kristie, he moved to Frankfort in 1980, where he first became a familiar face to many local residents as the general manager of the former Sears store in Eastwood Shopping Center. He spent eight years there before joining the staff at Kentucky State University as Director of Educational Outreach.
Kentucky State University released a statement on Powe’s passing.
“Throughout his tenure at Kentucky State University, Ed demonstrated unwavering dedication, tirelessly working to bridge the gap between the university and the local community. His passion for education was evident in every project he spearheaded, ensuring that all students had access to resources and opportunities that would help shape their futures.During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Ed's family and friends. May they find solace in the cherished memories and the profound impact he had on so many lives.”
Powe finally retired from KSU in 2002, but his work didn’t stop.
He advocated tirelessly for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in countless aspects of Frankfort life, and also worked to ensure that future generations would know about the struggles of racism and inequality from the past to today.
In 2017, Powe and Rev. Scott Rollins co-founded Focus on Race Relations (FORR), a nonprofit organization that has been facilitating education and empowerment across the community, offering free training for city and county school staff as well as working with city and county governments on DEI initiatives.
Describing FORR’s inception, Powe once explained, “We’ve got some big problems not only here in Frankfort but in the nation and it’s starting to come to the forefront. You can’t turn on the television or radio without hearing about race relations. If we don’t do anything about it, we’re going to have big problems. We haven’t been this divided since the Civil War.”
As President of FORR, Powe helped organize the community’s first ever Juneteenth celebration in 2022, a three-day event that encompassed multiple events around town, including a 5K race, family festival, and even a movie night at the Grand Theatre. The organization also regularly hosted candidate forums for local and state races, asking candidates openly and honestly to discuss issues of race and equity today.
According to Powe, “the organization is a diverse group of members raising attention to race relations in Frankfort. We want to have open and honest conversations.”
Powe was the force behind the recognition of multiple important historical sites around Frankfort, including the memorial to lynching victims Marshall Boston and John Maxey at the Singing Bridge, as well as the historic marker honoring Mr. Taylor's Barber Shop on East Main Street, across from the KSU campus.
In a 2022 Newsmaker of the Year profile, he was asked about the future of FORR going forward after his resignation as president in January of this year, with his daughter Kristie stepping into the role.
“She’s been a godsend,” Powe said. “She’s a ball of fire, has a great personality, is smart, intelligent. It’s time for the young people to step up and take charge. I’ve got good chairs of our standing committees, so the organization is in great shape.
“These old bones are getting a little weary.”
In a 2019 profile in FRANK Magazine, he was asked what he saw for the future of Frankfort. He said then, “Frankfort needs positive change. It’s a great place. We have so many underutilized assets and we just seem to be maintaining the status quo. Things seem to be growing around us and we don’t seem to be growing that much. We need more dynamic leadership and full utilization of all the assets we have.”
Powe blazed a whole list of trails in Frankfort. He was the first Black president of the Frankfort/Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, where he helped to implement the original “Frankfort First'' shopping initiative.
Powe and his wife were the first people of color invited to join the Frankfort Country Club, where he was instrumental in dismantling the system of “blackballing” membership applications.
He was also a force for change throughout the region, serving on the Lexington Transit (LEXTRAN) Board of Directors, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and was named the NAACP’s Man of the Year. He was also active in local politics, managing more than a dozen successful campaigns, and was a key figure in the Frankfort Kiwanis Club.
Edward Fields, the Staff Regent for the KSU Board of Regents, lauded Powe as “an extraordinary individual who was not only a beacon of hope and inspiration, but also a driving force behind positive change in our community.”
“We have lost a giant with some big shoes to fill, however, with Ed as an angel above I know his legacy will live on and that he will keep pushing me and others to continue his work and the work for our Frankfort community,” Waldridge said, echoing the feelings of many.
“Ed will be missed greatly and will be loved eternally forever by me and our Frankfort community.”
“If you’re not happy at home or the place you work, you’re not going to be a happy individual,” Powe said in his 2019 FRANK profile. “The community has to support those who live in the community and vice versa. I’ve always been interested to see what I could bring and how I could help the community. I’ve been involved in a lot of things. It gives me a good feeling.”
It is that “good feeling” and all the wonderful memories and support of the community that will be considered Powe’s greatest and most powerful legacy.
Arrangements are still pending.
