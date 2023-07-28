With word on Friday that Ed Powe, a pillar of Frankfort’s community, passed away at the age of 78, those who knew him took the time to reflect on his legacy and the work he did to lay the groundwork for a more equitable future for all.

Ed Powe.jpg

Ed Powe talks to the crowd on the Capitol steps at the June 2021 March for Equality. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

According to City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, Powe was “a man with such grace, integrity, vision and a heart of gold. A man that never needed an introduction because his presence was powerful. He was a giant in many ways in our community and for me over the past few years. He lived every day for justice, equality, inclusivity and love and honor for the community.”

062222_Juneteenth_hb_web-20.jpg

Gov. Andy Beshear stands next to Ed Powe, president of Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort, while taking a group picture during the Juneteenth celebration at Lakeview Park in 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Ed Powe (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
092122 Ed and Kristie Powe

Ed Powe (center), pictured with his daughter Kristie (left) and Bessie Redden, vice president of Church Women United of Franklin County in 2022. (Photo submitted)
Ed Powe, left, and Eric Miles prepared to grill hot dogs to give away as part of a Frankfort Kiwanis 2017 back-to-school event at Moe Shands Barber Shop. (State Journal staff photo)
