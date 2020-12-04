Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the formation of a multi-agency group to assist students as they transition through the state’s public education system.
“One agency alone cannot tackle the many issues facing public education,” Beshear said during a virtual press conference. “So today, to remedy that issue, we are announcing the launch of the Commonwealth Education Continuum. This multi-agency consortium is comprised of leaders from early childhood to post-secondary and beyond.”
The Commonwealth Education Continuum will be a partnership between the Council on Postsecondary Education, the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Education.
The goals of the group, according to the governor, are to find ways to “ease (the) educational transition and to create a cohesive experience for every Kentucky student from their earliest years, all the way through continuing to our adult learners.”
The hope is to overcome the transition points where the education system is more likely to lose children and adult learners.
“The major transition points, from pre-K to K-12, from high school to college or training and then on to a career, present unique challenges for so many students,” Beshear said. “Sometimes, these transitions are daunting or confusing for the students or their parents.”
Beshear noted an achievement gap tied to racial and economic disparities. “It doesn’t just exist, it persists.”
Rather than just acknowledging the issues as a problem of the past, Beshear said he wants to take steps to address them. “It is crucial for the future of our people and our commonwealth that we work across agencies to improve outcomes for our students and eliminate any gaps that might hinder those transitions.”
Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson said he is committed to closing the achievement and opportunity gaps across the education system.
“Only half of Kentucky’s children exhibit readiness for kindergarten,” Thompson said. “They are not ready to engage and benefit from early learning experiences that set the stage for future success. As many of you have heard me say before, the way to get an excellent higher education system is to get an excellent early childhood education system.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who also serves as secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said, “This announcement is another step toward ensuring every Kentuckian has the tools they need to succeed from cradle to career. The collaboration between these shareholders and leaders will help us work together to build a better Kentucky for everyone.”
State Education Commissioner Jason Glass said, “Our educators must be able to teach with cultural awareness of student needs and learning styles. That means we need a more diverse teaching workforce.”
Including more male teachers and people of color, Glass added.
Beshear said Coleman, Thompson and Glass will serve as co-chairs, and other members will be named in the coming days.
The new group is expected to hold its first meeting in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.