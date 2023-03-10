Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of in-depth stories based on the findings of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report, which was funded in part by the city and a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council. The first, second, third and fourth parts can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/african-americans-very-literally-built-this-town/article_6249e51a-2469-11ed-b871-bba4a4457df5.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/frankfort-is-only-union-capital-that-fell-to-the-confederacy/article_9815afe2-3f41-11ed-9330-f74fe05b7e5b.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/challenges-abound-for-local-blacks-following-civil-war/article_62d9e498-5aa2-11ed-9ff5-9fc928373a6a.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/ku-klux-klans-attack-on-mail-carrier-suspended-postal-service-in-frankfort/article_dcbca284-ad66-11ed-8332-a373de02e1b1.html
Reconstruction Part 3 — Education
Though there was a struggle to provide high-quality, well-funded schools for African Americans in Frankfort, some accounts note that efforts to educate the city’s Black children began as early as 1820.
Records also indicate that an African American educator from Louisville, William Gibson Sr., started a grammar school in the capital city, but it closed when the Civil War began.
In fact, before the war, emancipation organizations usually stressed the importance of education for enslaved persons to help prepare them for freedom.
A committee of local men — including former Sen. John Brown — penned “An Address to the Presbyterians of Kentucky Proposing a Plan for the Instruction and Emancipation of Their Slaves” in 1836.
In the document, which asks the Presbyterian Church to support emancipation, the authors wrote that one of the evils of slavery is “it dooms thousands of human beings to hopeless ignorance.”
It goes on to add, “The acquisition of knowledge requires the facilities of books, teachers, and time … If slaves are educated, it must involve some outlay on the part of the master. And what reliance for such a sacrifice can be placed on the generosity and virtue of one who looks on them as his property …?”
Included amid the set of recommendations for emancipation was that “our slaves be instructed in the common elementary branches of education.” However, no documentation has been found to indicate whether the recommendations were ever implemented (although Brown did arrange for the emancipation of his slaves).
It appears as though work to establish schools for Frankfort’s African American population truly began in earnest after the Civil War when the U.S. Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen and Abandoned Lanes, better known as the Freedmen’s Bureau, was created by Congress in 1865.
Established to aid newly freed Blacks, the bureau was also charged with setting up schools. Two years later Freedmen schools were authorized in four Kentucky towns — Louisville, Covington, Paducah and Frankfort.
A 25-by-40-foot building was erected on Mero Street in the Craw and was joined by a second school sponsored by the Episcopal Church the following year. Each school had two African American teachers — G. Ford, E. Miles, Henry Marrs and Mattie Anderson.
A Kentucky State Superintendent’s Report from 1869 indicates that there were 207 students enrolled — 112 males and 95 females. Records also note that 32 students were over 16 years old.
But perhaps the most revealing entry in the report is the number 14. That is how many enrollees were “free before the war.”
The Freedmen’s Bureau was in existence until 1872, but its education division closed in 1870, which gave the responsibility of carrying on the schools to African Americans.
Using her own money, Anderson opened the Frankfort Female High School in 1871 at 209 W. Clinton St. with the goal of training teachers.
In fact, in an 1893 publication, “Noted Negro Women: Their Triumphs and Activities,” an entry about her reads, “Miss Anderson has labored faithfully for years in Kentucky and has assisted much in elevating the educational interests of our people in the locality where she resides. Such influence as she exerts cannot, however, be confined to a narrow limit, but asserts itself positively in every direction for good.”
After funding from the Freedmen’s Bureau dried up, Black leaders started to organize and advocate for educational support. In February 1870, at the Colored Men’s State Convention in Frankfort, a committee was created for the express purpose of education. A few months later the topic had boiled into a political battle between the state’s Republican and Democratic parties.
However, it took the General Assembly four years to pass a measure creating “a uniform system of common schools” for Blacks. The federal government offered $60,000 to support the effort, which resulted in the passage of an act requiring “Negroes [to] finance their own schools by taxing them and using all their taxes for support of their schools.”
Even though the regulations to set up African American schools were similar to those for white children, funding wasn’t equal. According to data from 1874-82, Blacks received 30 to 58 cents per child, while whites ranged from $1.25 to $1.90.
Over a 10-year span from 1872-82, the number of African American students in Kentucky nearly doubled from 37,414 to 74,432 with 844 districts in 110 counties reporting schools.
As the number of students increased so too did the need for teachers. And while Berea College graduated many Black teachers, there wasn’t enough to meet demand.
To address this and funding issues, the State Colored Educational Convention met at the Franklin County Courthouse in August 1877, where attendees opted to form the Colored Teachers State Association — making Kentucky the first southern state to do so.
Fourteen of the 41 members of the association had Frankfort ties — including Anderson, T.G. Thompson, C.V. Farris, Sarah Smith, Katy Thomas, Lizzie Hocker, G. Hollins, G.H. Steamer, Rev. R. Martin, Rev. James Parris and Peter Smith, who was also elected as treasurer.
J.M. Maxwell, the vice president of the organization, boasted of success convincing white citizens in Louisville to fund schools for Black children.
And yet not everyone was on board, including Howard Henderson, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, who, in a report on the “rules and regulations of the State Board of Education” issued from his Frankfort office, wrote that the intention of common schools was to ensure “every white child residing in the district, between the ages of six and 20 years, has had the privilege of attending … The schools are for white children. No child having negro blood is entitled to benefit of the school described in this section.”
The Colored Teachers State Association continued to advocate for improvements in the school system and five years after his predecessor denounced education for Black students, newly-appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joseph Desha Pickett posted a newspaper notice explaining the actions of the State Board of Education regarding legislation in the General Assembly.
He noted that the state per capita would remain at $1.30; the length of school terms, course of study and payment of teachers in Black schools would be the same as white schools; textbooks would be the same with the addition of the Webster’s Primary Dictionary; and qualifications would be the same for Black and white teachers.
According to Pickett, the intent of the legislation was to equalize education “except that, they shall be forever kept and maintained separately.” The U.S. Supreme Court eventually overturned the decree — more than 70 years later.
Locally, Clinton Street High School opened its doors at 168-170 E. Clinton St. in 1884 with 19-year-old William H. Mayo taking the helm as principal. Though he graduated at the top of his class in Cincinnati, he had zero experience as a teacher. But he continued his own learning, completed his master’s degree and became a vocal leader for the improvement of education for Black Kentuckians.
Under Mayo’s guidance, the school thrived. Records indicate that by 1900 there were 11 faculty members providing kindergarten through high school education for roughly 500 students per year.
In 1907, an addition to the building — which provided an area for cooking, sewing and housekeeping classes — was added by the State Board of Education. Clinton Street High School remained in operation until it was replaced with a new school in 1928.
Mayo was tapped to give the welcome address when the Colored Teachers State Educational Association convened at St. John’s AME Church in 1883.
“The citizens of Frankfort, I assure you, fully appreciate your visit to the city,” he said.
“Now, if this plant, which germinated in this city several years ago, hath sent forth buds which are now blooming in royal magnificence and fragrancy in this great garden of educational progress, it remains to be shown by the active, intelligent, and earnest zeal that may be manifested by members of this convention.”
During a summary of the organization’s accomplishments, Maxwell said the group was asking the legislature to establish a normal school to train African Americans to become teachers.
“No definite action was taken by the Legislature upon the subject of normal schools [as of 1883], but the question is still being agitated through the public press and in educational conventions, and I believe that something will be accomplished in this direction by the Legislature at its next session,” he stated.
“And here in Frankfort, the seat of government, we are glad to recognize the friendly feeling which is manifested toward our association.”
Mayo also served as chairman of the Convention of Colored Citizens of Kentucky held in Lexington in 1885, during which one speaker mentioned a lack of state-funded schools to educate Black teachers noting they were not allowed to attend existing institutions. He went on to make a case for establishing a school, which included a chart listing 15 normal schools for African Americans in southern states that were supported by state appropriations.
Yet it wasn’t until 1886 — with a vote of 53-28 — when the General Assembly passed legislation to create the State Normal School for Colored Persons, the institution now known as Kentucky State University. Gov. James Proctor Knott signed the act, which included $7,000 for capital expenditures and $3,000 for expenses, including salaries.
However, according to the report, the act “fell far short of the funds required to open a school” and required an additional act “to receive from different parts of the state proposals for donations of grounds and buildings or funds for the procuring of grounds and erection of buildings for said Normal School …”
Mayo led the charge to bring the school to Frankfort by petitioning the city commission to donate land for the institution and elected leaders came through with a 10-acre tract of property on the north side of East Main Street — which came to be known as Normal Hill — and $1,500. The first building that was constructed was Recitation Hall, which was later renamed Jackson Hall named in honor of the university’s first president, John H. Jackson.
Three teachers welcomed 55 students to campus on Oct. 11, 1887, and three years later the school became a federal land grant college, expanding its curriculum to include agriculture, mechanics and home economics.
Per a report by Jackson, all female students were “required to be trained in household work, to receive practical training in sewing, dressmaking, crocheting … thus fitting them for domestic duties and responsibilities and rendering them much more useful as teachers, skilled laborers, sisters, wives and mothers.”
His own wife, Ida May Joyce Jackson, was an instructor at the school. The two were married in 1889.
A Frankfort Roundabout article from September 1891 reports that Jackson spoke about educational progress to a large audience at the courthouse. He praised the accomplishments of African Americans and criticized the state’s meager financial support.
“In 25 years, the negro has shown the world that he is capable of the very highest mental development,” he stated. “In the future … the negro must prove that he is just as capable of true moral and industrial development as he has shown in mental growth.”
As for the financial situation in the state, Jackson opined that more progress could have been made if half of the funding other states received had been spent in Kentucky, adding “but as it was the colored people of the state had received their greatest aid from the people of Kentucky themselves and had so improved their opportunities that a greater percent of colored people in Kentucky could read and write than those of any other ex-slave state.”
He also reported the bluegrass state had “1,200 colored teachers, 1,000 school buildings, 42,526 pupils in attendances, and with an illiteracy reduced to 65% and a per capita of $2.25.”
Jackson also foreshadowed a subject that would become more prevalent among Blacks in the coming years — separation of the race into superior and inferior.
He made a distinction between the “Kentucky negro” and “his brother in black” saying that Kentucky Blacks were “much superior” to those of “rice and cotton plantation fame in physical development, intellectual capacity, industrial superiority, moral worth and aesthetic taste.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.