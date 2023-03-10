Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of in-depth stories based on the findings of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report, which was funded in part by the city and a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council. The first, second, third and fourth parts can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/african-americans-very-literally-built-this-town/article_6249e51a-2469-11ed-b871-bba4a4457df5.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/frankfort-is-only-union-capital-that-fell-to-the-confederacy/article_9815afe2-3f41-11ed-9330-f74fe05b7e5b.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/challenges-abound-for-local-blacks-following-civil-war/article_62d9e498-5aa2-11ed-9ff5-9fc928373a6a.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/ku-klux-klans-attack-on-mail-carrier-suspended-postal-service-in-frankfort/article_dcbca284-ad66-11ed-8332-a373de02e1b1.html

Reconstruction Part 3 — Education

Clinton Street High School

This photo shows Clinton Street High School Principal William H. Mayo and teachers in 1909. (Courtesy of Kentucky Historical Society)
Recitation Hall

Recitation Hall at the State Normal College for Colored Persons is shown in this 1898 photo.
John H. Jackson

John H. Jackson

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription