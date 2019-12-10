Frankfort and Franklin County had a few marching bands representing the area in the Inaugural Parade on Tuesday.
Kentucky State University’s Mighty Marching Thorobreds, donning their green and gold uniforms, marched toward the end of the parade lineup. The group was the only university band in the parade, which began around 10 a.m. in Downtown Frankfort and ended before noon at the State Capitol.
The next band to follow was an all-star band, a combination of marching bands from Frankfort High School, Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School. The schools choose to combine for the Inaugural Parade every four years. The students marched by their respective instrument sections but were not separated by their schools.
For many of the students, it was their first time marching in an Inaugural Parade, which occurs every four years in Kentucky. Ariana Steele, the drum major for Frankfort High School’s band and a senior at the school, said before the march that it was kind of “nerve-racking” to prepare for the parade. She and her bandmates practiced for a week or so before Tuesday.
The combined band practiced together for the first time on Tuesday morning. The group performed a rendition of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”
“Today, I would say, it’s more about getting out there and being able to play music for the community,” said Conner Gaskins, a senior at FCHS.
Heather Darnell, the mother of WHHS band member Emily Powell, said it was exciting to watch her daughter in the parade. She came to the band’s practice before it lined up on Tuesday morning near Holmes Street.
“When it all boils down at the end of the day, they are musicians. And the fact that music brings areas together, no matter where they go to school … it’s a good thing to see,” Darnell said.